Messi stars as Argentina set up World Cup quarter-final date with Netherlands

Doha, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi finally scored a goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Saturday as he inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia that sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the Netherlands, who proved too strong for the United States earlier.

The Argentina captain marked his 1,000th career appearance with his 789th goal to open the scoring in the first half at Doha's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

It was a classy finish from a player appearing at his fifth World Cup but who had never previously found the net in a knockout tie at the tournament he is looking to win for the first time at the age of 35.

It looked like Argentina were going to run away with the game when Julian Alvarez took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to double their lead just before the hour mark.

Yet an Australia team who had already defied all expectations in Qatar just in reaching the last 16 went down fighting.

They pulled one back when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected in off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal and only a last-ditch challenge from Lisandro Martinez prevented Aziz Behich, of Dundee United in Scotland, from scoring a remarkable late equaliser.

"It was a really physical game but I am very happy with the victory and that we have taken another little step forward," Messi told Argentine television.