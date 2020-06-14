UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Starts As Barcelona Resume Against Mallorca

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Messi starts as Barcelona resume against Mallorca

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Fears over Lionel Messi's fitness were eased when the Argentine star was named to start for Barcelona in their first match in three months against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Messi had caused concern by missing three training sessions this month with tightness in his thigh but rejoined his teammates on Monday and was named in the starting line-up by coach Quique Setien.

It will be the first time the 32-year-old has played since he scored the winner against Real Sociedad on March 7.

That victory sent Barcelona back to the top of the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid.

Messi has scored 24 goals in 31 appearances for Barca this term.

La Liga returned on Thursday as Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0, bringing an end to 93 days without matches while the coronavirus suspension was in place.

Teams will play their remaining 11 fixtures in less than six weeks, with the season scheduled to finish on July 19.

Related Topics

Barcelona March July Top Real Madrid Coach Sevilla Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

2 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

2 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

1 hour ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.