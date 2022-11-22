Messi takes centre stage at World Cup, France make bow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi launched his fifth World Cup with a goal on Tuesday in what is likely to the Argentine superstar's last chance to win the trophy as France prepared to launch their title defence.

Two-time winners Argentina kicked off the action in Qatar against Saudi Arabia, with three other games scheduled on a packed day of action.

Messi was quickly into his goalscoring stride, stroking home a 10th-minute penalty for the seventh World Cup goal of his career as Argentina dominated the early play against the Saudis.

Messi, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career but is yet to win the biggest prize of all.

The 35-year-old forward has already played in four World Cups, including the 2014 final, but has so far failed to match the achievement of fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona, who captained the side to glory in 1986.

"It is probably my last World Cup, my last chance to land this great dream that we all have," said the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

"I don't know if this is my happiest moment, but I feel great.

"I'm older, more mature, I want to make the most of everything, to live it with the maximum intensity and to enjoy every moment that I have." Argentina head into the tournament as one of the hot favourites -- they are Copa America holders and unbeaten in 36 matches dating back to 2019.

The other match in Group C pits Robert Lewandowski's Poland against Mexico, with the Barcelona forward still seeking his first World Cup goal.

The prolific Lewandowski is yet to open his account at the finals after failing to score on his one previous appearance, in 2018.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes his teammate will break his duck in Qatar as Poland aim to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.

"I think it's definitely important for him (to score)," Szczesny said.

"He's very motivated before the World Cup. No one doubts that Robert is one of the best players in the world right now." - Mbappe the difference - Messi's PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe, is already a world champion at the age of 23.

The forward will be licking his lips ahead of France's Group D match against an Australia side desperately lacking star power.

France coach Didier Deschamps is without first-choice midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante for the whole tournament while Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has also been ruled out.

Deschamps said Benzema's absence would put Mbappe under even more pressure to deliver.

"He has always had the ability to make the difference and we will need that," said Deschamps, who led the team to glory in 2018 in Russia.

"He has the ability to be decisive at any moment, unlike many other players." Mbappe will lead a French attack in which veteran Olivier Giroud is expected to feature.

Denmark take on Tunisia in the other match in the group, with talisman Christian Eriksen set to complete a remarkable comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest during the European Championship last year.

"It's very special to be at a World Cup for your national team," said Eriksen, who is now at Manchester United. "It's something I've tried before and I'm very happy to be back again.

"It (the collapse) gave me an appreciation of being alive and being with my family. I think everything else has just moved to the side."World Cup organisers were facing growing questions about whether rainbow-themed hats and t-shirts can be worn in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The issue arose on Monday when former Wales captain Laura McAllister was confronted by security at her country's match against the USA and ordered to remove a rainbow-coloured bucket hat.