UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Tells Barcelona He Wants To 'unilaterally' End Contract - Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Messi tells Barcelona he wants to 'unilaterally' end contract - club

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wants to "unilaterally" terminate his contract with the Spanish giants, a club source confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause.

However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Related Topics

Barcelona Argentina June

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

21 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

21 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

21 minutes ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

21 minutes ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.