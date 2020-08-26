Messi tells Barcelona he wants to 'unilaterally' end contract - club

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wants to "unilaterally" terminate his contract with the Spanish giants, a club source confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause.

However, the club maintains the clause expired in June and he remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.