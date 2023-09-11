Open Menu

Messi To Travel With Argentina For WC Qualifier Against Bolivia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Messi to travel with Argentina for WC qualifier against Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :-- Lionel Messi will travel with Argentina's squad for their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz, Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni said on Sunday.

Messi trained separately from his teammates on Sunday after being withdrawn late in Argentina's 1-0 home win over Ecuador in their opening South American zone qualifier on Thursday.

Tests on Friday cleared the Inter Miami forward of injury but Scaloni is considering resting the 36-year-old amid concerns over his heavy recent workload.

"He is going to travel," Scaloni told a news conference. "Today he trained apart (from the main squad). There are still two days left until the game.

We will make the decision tomorrow or on Tuesday." Messi has played 12 games in 48 days, having barely rested since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in mid-July.

The clash against Bolivia on Tuesday will be particularly taxing given the rarefied air of La Paz's Hernando Siles stadium, at an altitude of more than 3,600 meters above sea level.

Apart from the possible exclusion of Messi and defender Cristian Romero, who suffered a minor right leg injury against Ecuador, Scaloni said he would make few changes to Argentina's starting lineup.

"We all know how difficult it is to play at that altitude, but the team will basically be the same as it was against Ecuador," he said.

Related Topics

World La Paz Same Miami Argentina Ecuador Bolivia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, ins ..

Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, insured Emiratis to update their ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement ..

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

1 hour ago
 Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

4 hours ago
DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

11 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

12 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

13 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

14 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous