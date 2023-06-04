UrduPoint.com

Messi's Final Game For PSG Ends In Defeat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue 1 champions' 3-2 home defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

Messi's expected departure from the French giants after two seasons was officially confirmed by PSG in a statement shortly before Saturday's game.

"His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Yet Messi's name was jeered by some fans as the teams were announced at the Parc des Princes and the Argentinian World Cup winner was again whistled sporadically during the match.

There was little riding on the game itself after PSG wrapped up a record 11th French title last weekend, and Christophe Galtier's side contrived to throw away a two-goal lead.

Sergio Ramos, whose own departure from PSG was confirmed on Friday, marked his final appearance by heading in a Vitinha cross for the opener in the 16th minute.

- Tribute to injured Rico - Mbappe, looking to end a fifth consecutive season as Ligue 1's top scorer, then scored a penalty to make it 2-0 with his 29th league goal this season, which he marked by holding up goalkeeper Sergio Rico's number 16 jersey.

Spaniard Rico, PSG's back-up goalkeeper, is in a serious condition in hospital in Seville after being injured in a horse-riding accident last weekend.

"The most important thing was the tribute to Sergio," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"There are more important things than football, and on the pitch we were already champions. We could have lost 22-0 and that would not have changed anything for us.

"We had to pay tribute to Sergio. I think we have all been affected by what is an extremely serious situation. We have been worried about that all week and so we tried to pay tribute in the best possible way." Mbappe's goals tally left him two ahead of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the final standings.

Johan Gastien pounced on a Marco Verratti mistake to pull a goal back for Clermont, who then saw Grejohn Kyei miss a penalty.

The visitors then equalised in first-half stoppage time when Mehdi Zeffane netted from close range after Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled the ball.

Kyei got Clermont's winner in the second half when he turned in a cross with his knee.

A famous win for Clermont sees them finish the season in eighth place.

PSG picked up the championship trophy after the game but end the season with seven league defeats, all of them suffered in 2023.

Related Topics

Football Accident Injured World Leo Lyon Seville Lead Family All From Best Top PSG

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

12 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditiona ..

ADIHEX launches &#039;Best Sculpture of Traditional Handcrafts&#039; competition

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Categ ..

Abu Dhabi City clinches Gold Award in City E Category, whilst Abu Dhabi Corniche ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5 ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce concludes successful 5-day trade mission to India

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.