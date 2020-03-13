UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Art Museum Among NY Cultural Sites Closed Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Met art museum among NY cultural sites closed over coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :New York cultural institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced temporary closures and cancellations on Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Met said it would close from March 13 without giving a reopening date, while the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the New York Philharmonic cancelled programming through March 31.

"With health authorities urging social distancing with greater emphasis, it is simply untenable for us to continue to perform, as it puts our artists, staff, and audiences at risk," the Met Opera's general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement.

"I would like to express my deep personal regret that the situation has led us to this point." The Met art museum said it would close all three of its institutions -- the flagship location on Fifth Avenue, the Met Breuer and the Met Cloisters -- and would "undertake a thorough cleaning" of each.

"While we don't have any confirmed cases connected to the museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible," said the museum's president and CEO Daniel Weiss.

A major tourist destination, the Met museum drew more than seven million visitors in 2019, with nearly a third coming from abroad.

The closures come during a week that has seen the cancellation or postponement of major music festivals, concert tours and major US sporting events -- including the NBA season.

Related Topics

Music Tours New York March 2019 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

36 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

23 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.