Meta Earnings Beat Market Expectations As Ads Revive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 08:50 AM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday beat market expectations for quarterly earnings powered by a reviving digital ad business.

Meta reported a profit of $7.8 billion on $32 billion in revenue during the recently ended quarter, as the number of people using Facebook monthly rose to 3.03 billion.

"We had a good quarter," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.

"We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while..." Meta had suffered a rough 2022 amid a souring economic climate, which forced advertisers to cut back on spending, and Apple's data privacy changes, which allowed users to block ad targeting, the pillar of Meta's business.

But like the other big US tech companies, Meta's share price has had a stellar 2023 that Zuckerberg in January said would be the "year of efficiency".

"With two straight quarters of positive revenue growth and the first quarter of double-digit revenue growth since late 2021, Meta's year of efficiency is off to a strong start," said Insider Intelligence analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"There's a lot to feel good about when it comes to Meta right now," Williamson added.

In its earnings release, the company said that the number of ads on its various applications rose by 34 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

Analysts noted the greater interest from advertisers in Reels, the video format copied from TikTok, and a less gloomy economic context conducive to marketing spending.

