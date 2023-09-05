Open Menu

Meta, Google May Have To Pay For News Content In Malaysia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISTANBUL, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Malaysia on Tuesday said it is considering regulating the online digital platforms, including Meta and Google, to pay for news content in the Southeast Asian nation.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it is considering adopting regulatory frameworks similar to those implemented in Australia and Canada.

Australia's Mandatory News Media Bargaining Code, which led Google and Meta to make voluntary compensation agreements with news outlets, served as an example of the importance of fair compensation, the commission said in a statement.

The statement came after a meeting between MCMC officials and representatives from Facebook's parent company Meta and Google.

"Similarly, Canada's Bill C-11 aims to regulate streaming platforms and requires them to support Canadian content," it added.

The Malaysian officials will also meet representatives from another social media giant TikTok.

Meta and Google have been told to establish a licensing and regulatory framework, the commission said.

It pointed out that child abuse, online gambling, content inciting race, royalty and religious discontent, scams and fishing, sale and promotion of illegal drugs, and spread of disinformation and fake news were some of the challenges posed by the online platforms.

