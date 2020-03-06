Metal fans warned of possible virus exposure in NZ moshpit

Wellington, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Metal fans who attended a packed concert in New Zealand were warned Friday they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

A man who watched the American band Tool from the standing area in Christchurch on February 28, was confirmed as the nation's fourth case of the virus, local health officials said.

"We encourage all people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19," New Zealand Ministry of Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

He stressed all those in the standing zone -- often referred to as a moshpit -- only needed to monitor for symptoms at this stage and the risk of transmission was very low for all others outside the area.

Over 12,000 fans of the progressive metal group packed Spark Arena to hear the Los Angeles band's latest album "Fear Inoculum".

The man in his 30s had recently returned from the virus hotspot of Northern Italy with his partner, who has also tested positive for the virus.

The man has been isolated since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eight passengers from a cruise ship now quarantined off the coast of California have also returned to New Zealand, and three currently under testing for the virus.