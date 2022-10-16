Methane blast in Turkey mine kills 41

Amasra, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at a coal mine in northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast that also injured 28.

The blast ripped through the mine near the small coal town of Amasra on Turkey's Black Sea coast shortly before sunset on Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the site Saturday afternoon to announce the last missing person had been found dead.

"Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41," Erdogan said, ending rescue operations after more than 20 hours.

He spoke in front of miners who escaped unharmed and pledged a full inquiry with the state taking care of victims' families.

"How did this explosion happen and who is responsible -- all that will be decided by an administrative and legal inquiry that has already started," the president promised.

Erdogan went on to attend funerals in nearby villages, including Makaraci, which lost four men.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu also visited some of the villages.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had reported 58 miners had survived the blast, "either by themselves or thanks to rescuers" and 28 had been injured.

The first injury-free survivors to reach the surface had insisted on joining the rescue efforts which brought in other miners from across the region.