Metro, E-bus services win public acclaim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As urban mobility in Federal capital transforms into an affordable and comfortable journey, commuters have expressed satisfaction and appreciation for improved and time and money saving transport system.

Both the Metro Bus and E-Bus services have validly won public acclaim for respectfully facilitating women and elderly people as gone are the days when commuters were left on the mercy of rude wagon and mini-bus owners.

The modernized transport network has not only made commuting easier but has also contributed to reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution. These bus services, covering key areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have significantly reduced travelling time and provided a comfortable, affordable and reliable mode of transportation.

“I was once used to see my elders suffering from pangs of travelling by privately owned vehicles as it was exhausting and sometimes intimidating to rely on those old vans,” remarked Maryam Sultan, a high school teacher who commutes daily from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

“But, now I feel much safer traveling to and from work especially during the evening hours,” she shared her enthusiasm for the upgraded transport system. "As a working woman, the new bus services have been a pleasant experience for me and many others of my class.”

Maryam Sultan was not alone to appreciate this new mode of travelling as thousands others daily commuters like her, had the same feelings.

“I used to spend hours in traffic jams daily and it was often painful to stall amidst blowing horns and smoke emitted by vehicles,” said Ahmed Ali, a government employee. “It was costing me much, disturbing my monthly budget. But, now, I just hop on Metro Bus and reach my office in 30 minutes. It’s affordable, comfortable and saves my time.”

Recent addition of E-Bus service has further upgraded public transport system in Islamabad. These eco-friendly buses running on electric power have been integrated into existing Metro Bus network, providing seamless connectivity across the city. This service operates on 14 routes, covering major destinations.

“E-buses are amazing. They are quiet, clean and environmentally friendly. I feel good knowing that I’m contributing to reducing pollution by using this transport,” said Ayesha Khan, a university student.

Affordability of these services has also been a reason for their popularity. With fares as low as Rs. 50 per ride, the Metro Bus and e-bus services are accessible to people from all walks of life.

“It’s a blessing for people like me who cannot afford private vehicles,” Ayesha Khan said. “I can now travel across the city without worrying about the cost.”

‘Pink Bus Service’ is yet another pleasant addition to capital’s transportation system winning accolades from commuters.

“This is an appreciable addition to capital’s transportation system and a secure and confortable mode of travelling especially for women,” remarked Sadia Khan, another university student. “This also speaks volumes of the government's commitment to facilitate women's mobility with 10 routes designated specifically for female students, teachers and other female travelers from rural to urban areas."

Introduction of 160 electric buses, allocated to feeder routes has been a significant step towards reducing carbon footprint. These buses are equipped with zero-emission technology and designed to integrate seamlessly with the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has played a pivotal role in development and expansion of Islamabad's public transport system and its Chairman was satisfied with the progress so far.

"We aim to provide high-quality, affordable and sustainable transport for the residents of Islamabad while leading the way in eco-friendly urban mobility,” Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said. “The CDA has also been proactive in establishing environmentally sustainable public transport system.”

The CDA has also announced plans to convert the entire bus fleet in the first phase with the goal of transitioning all commercial and private transport in Islamabad to electric vehicles.

With enhanced safety measures, dedicated lanes and reserved seating for women and families, the Metro Bus and E-Bus services have created a more comfortable and respectful travel environment.

Although the new transport system faces certain challenges, yet it has brought about significant social and economic changes in the lives of commuters.

The main challenge is availability of sufficient charging points as some commuters complain of longer time margin of buses on some routes while others have drawn attention towards better maintenance of bus stations. Some among them also complained of heavy rush during peak hours and suggested to enhance number of vehicles.

However, the CDA is committed to addressing these issues and improving frequency of the service as commuters demand grows.

As Islamabad continues to grow and develop, the public transport system will play a crucial role in ensuring the city's sustainability and accessibility. The residents of Islamabad can look forward to a future where reliable, affordable and eco-friendly transportation options are readily available, making their daily travelling more convenient and enjoyable.

With the people of twin cities wholeheartedly embracing this modern public transport system, the future of public transportation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad looks promising, paving the way for a more connected and sustainable urban environment.

