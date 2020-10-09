UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Economy Not To Return To 2018 Level Until 2025,

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Mexican economy not to return to 2018 level until 2025,

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Mexican economy is facing a multi-year recovery, with experts predicting the country will not return to the productivity levels of 2018 until mid-2025 due to the impact of the novel corona-virus (COVID-19), Citibanamex Financial Group announced on Thursday.

However, the private institution's forecasts improved for 2020, with a prediction of a 9.8 percent drop in the economy compared to the previously predicted 11.2 percent.For 2021, Citibanamex lowered expectations, predicting 3.5 percent growth compared to the previous 4.1 percent.

"We anticipate that GDP will not return to the levels of 2018 until mid-2025," Citibanamex said in a report.

According to the institution's forecasts, Mexican exports will fall this year by 11.5 percent, and private consumption will see a 10.1 percent decline.

"The determinants of private consumption remain moderate, with little optimism for the labor market," the report said.

The administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has estimated that Mexico will lose around 1 million jobs in 2020 due to COVID-19, although his government is seeking the creation of 2 million new jobs. The Mexican economy, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil, declined 0.3 percent in 2019.

Related Topics

Exports Brazil Mexico 2018 2019 2020 Market Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

NAB recommends Interior Ministry to cancel travel ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Russian, Armenian Prime Ministers Hold Talks in Ye ..

31 seconds ago

PESCO faces acute shortage of staff: Senate body t ..

33 seconds ago

Russia Invited Denmark to Sign Deal on Avoiding Un ..

34 seconds ago

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.