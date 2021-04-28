UrduPoint.com
Mexican Electoral Court Bars Candidate Accused Of Rape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Mexico's electoral tribunal on Tuesday blocked a gubernatorial candidate of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling party accused of rape, on the grounds that he failed to declare pre-campaign expenses.

Felix Salgado Macedonio's candidacy as governor of the southern state of Guerrero prompted protests by women angered at Lopez Obrador's refusal to drop him ahead of the June polls.

Six judges in the electoral court voted in favor and one against blocking Salgado Macedonio due to his failure to file a report with his pre-campaign expenses and income.

"The Morena political party must replace the candidate for governor of Guerrero," said tribunal president Jose Luis Vargas, upholding an earlier ruling by the National Electoral Institute.

Morena said in a statement that it would abide by the decision although it considered it an "injustice." Salgado Macedonio, a 63-year-old former Acapulco mayor, faces accusations from several women over incidents that allegedly took place in 1998, 2014 and 2016.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Lopez Obrador argues that Salgado Macedonio has the right to be presumed innocent and stand for office unless proven guilty -- a stance that dismayed some of his party's supporters.

