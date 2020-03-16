UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Football Suspended Over Coronavirus Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Mexican football suspended over coronavirus concerns

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Mexican football league announced Sunday it would suspend first and second-division play and women's competition in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been decided to suspend all matches of Liga MX (first), Ascenso BBVA MX (second) and the Liga MX Women's based on the general recommendations of the Federal Government's Health Secretariat, with whom Liga MX has coordinated closely," the league's executive president said in a statement.

The suspension came into effect on Sunday night after the conclusion of the match between America and Cruz Azul that closed the 10th round of season and was played behind closed doors.

The closure will remain in effect "until further notice" and resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with Mexican government health authorities.

Measures to safeguard the health of players and fans have been steadily ramped up over the course of several days.

As of last Wednesday, Liga MX and Ascenso MX were scheduled to carry out their weekend matches normally with spectators in the stands. The handshakes between players and officials was to be prohibited and no children were to take part in pre-game ceremonies.

Two first division matches were played on Friday with spectators in the stands before a decision was made Saturday to banish fans but go ahead with matches.

The last time that closed-door matches were played in Mexico due to a public health problem was during the swine flu outbreak of 2009.

Related Topics

Football Azul Mexico Women Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

9 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.