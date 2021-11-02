UrduPoint.com

Mexican Forces Open Fire On Vehicle, Killing Migrant

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Mexican forces open fire on vehicle, killing migrant

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Mexican security forces opened fire on a pick-up truck carrying migrants that tried to ram a patrol vehicle, leaving a Cuban dead and several injured, authorities said Monday.

Leaders of a migrant caravan marching towards Mexico City to demand refugee status said the foreigners were part of their group, accusing the National Guard of an "attack." The National Guard said its personnel had located a pick-up truck on a dirt track in the southern state of Chiapas on Sunday after reports that three vehicles had evaded a security checkpoint.

It said in a statement that the driver ignored an order to stop and accelerated towards the patrol, prompting its forces to open fire due to fears for their safety.

Several people tried to flee the vehicle but were detained, while one person was killed and four injured, the National Guard said.

In a statement released late Sunday that did not mention the National Guard's involvement, the Chiapas attorney general's office identified the man killed as Cristobal "N," a Cuban national.

The wounded -- all Cubans according to a government source -- were taken to hospital.

Nine other foreigners were handed over to the immigration authorities, while the driver was detained by prosecutors, the National Guard said.

Irineo Mujica, one of the leaders of the migrant caravan, said the foreigners had been traveling with the group but decided to break off due to rumors of raids by the authorities.

"They were given a ride by a truck and shot," Mujica said.

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status set off on foot from the southern city of Tapachula on October 23 demanding "justice, dignity and freedom."Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants, mostly Central Americans and Haitians, have arrived in Mexico in recent months fleeing poverty and violence.

Mexico has expelled 54,000 foreigners so far in 2021, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Driver Vehicles Vehicle Man Tapachula Mexico City Mexico October Sunday All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

16 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

8 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

8 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

8 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

8 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.