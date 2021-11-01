UrduPoint.com

Mexican Journalist Dies After Being Shot: Government

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Mexican journalist dies after being shot: government

Mexico City, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Mexican journalist Alfredo Cardoso, who founded the Dos Costas magazine in the city of Acapulco, died Sunday two days after being shot, the state governor said.

"I wish to express my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the digital media Las Dos Costas, for their lamentable loss," Guerrero state leader Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media.

Related Topics

Governor Social Media Died Acapulco Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.