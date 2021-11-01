Mexican journalist dies after being shot: government

Mexico City, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Mexican journalist Alfredo Cardoso, who founded the Dos Costas magazine in the city of Acapulco, died Sunday two days after being shot, the state governor said.

"I wish to express my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the digital media Las Dos Costas, for their lamentable loss," Guerrero state leader Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media.