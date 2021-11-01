Mexican journalist dies, two days after being shot

Mexico City, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Mexican journalist Alfredo Cardoso, who founded the Dos Costas magazine in the city of Acapulco, died Sunday two days after being shot, the state governor said.

"I wish to express my condolences to the family of journalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverria, founder of the digital media Las Dos Costas, for their lamentable loss," Guerrero state leader Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media.

Salgado condemned Cardoso's murder and said she had instructed the state government secretariat to look after his family through a local system set up to protect human rights defenders and journalists.

"I have asked the State Attorney General's Office to follow up on the investigations into this incident," she said.

Media rights watchdog Reporters without Borders (RSF) had been documenting the attack on Cardoso, who was shot five times on Friday.

Cardoso was kidnapped Thursday night by hooded men who broke into his home, RSF said on Twitter. His family had received threats.

Local media reported he was found Friday shot inside his vehicle. He was immediately hospitalized.

At least seven journalists have been murdered in Mexico since the start of 2021, although it is not yet clear whether the crimes were linked to their work.

Eight journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, according to RSF.

RSF regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world's most dangerous countries for news media.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.