UrduPoint.com

Mexican Lawmakers Pass Lithium Nationalization Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Mexican lawmakers pass lithium nationalization plan

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday approved a plan to nationalize the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of batteries for electric cars, cellphones and other technology.

The mining law reform submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador puts the metal's exploitation in the hands of a state company, without the participation of private firms.

The plan was passed in the Senate with 87 votes in favor and 20 against, a day after it was approved by the lower house of Congress.

Lopez Obrador told reporters that eight concessions already granted to companies for lithium exploration would be reviewed to see "if the procedures were followed." He mentioned a contract with the company Bacanora, controlled by China's Ganfeng Lithium, as one that needed to be scrutinized.

Previously, the government has said the concessions would remain valid as long as the companies make the necessary progress towards starting production.

"We're going to develop the technology (to exploit the deposits) or acquire it, but the lithium is ours," said Lopez Obrador, who was elected in 2018 with a vow to overhaul Mexico's "neoliberal" economic model.

He said that concessions to explore for the metal were granted for around 150,000 hectares of land during the government of his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto.

Mexico does not yet produce lithium, and the economic viability and environmental impact of mining it is still unclear.

"There is no certainty that we have enough lithium to exploit," said Jaime Gutierrez, president of the Mexican Mining Chamber.

The reform was unnecessary and created "a lot of uncertainty" for investors in the mining sector, he told El Heraldo Radio.

Lithium is mined mostly in Australia and South America, while China dominates the supply chain.

Mexico's deposits of the metal are mainly found in the northern state of Sonora, where drug traffickers and other organized crime gangs operate.

Lithium "will be the exclusive property of the state and for the benefit of the people. Our resources will be safe and the energy transition will be guaranteed," Lopez Obrador's spokesman Jesus Ramirez tweeted.

The lithium plan was originally included in constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening the state-owned electricity provider, but that bill failed to win enough votes to pass on Sunday.

The power reforms had alarmed the United States and Canada, prompting warnings that Mexico was in danger of violating its trade commitments by favoring state-run entities heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

While constitutional amendments require support from two-thirds of lawmakers, the mining law reform only needed a simple majority to pass.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Australia Electricity China Canada Company Progress United States Mexico Chamber Congress Sunday 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

22 seconds ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

9 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

9 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.