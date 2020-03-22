Mexican League football chief says he has coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Mexican football league president Enrique Bonilla has tested positive for the coronavirus that has forced the competition to shut down, he announced.

In a statement posted on the Mexican league (Liga MX) web site on Friday night, Bonilla said he had been tested for COVID-19 and was positive.

"I do not have any serious symptoms and will remain quarantined in line with the instructions of the Ministry of." The Mexican League suspended play indefinitely after last Sunday's matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matches had been staged through March 13 as normal, then were played in empty stadiums.

"Of course, I will keep up to date with the situation our country is experiencing and the alternatives and possible solutions to solve the situation that the Liga MX family is going through," Bonilla said.

"I assure you I'll act with all responsibility in the face of what we are experiencing and I'm sure that, as a team, the country will be able to succeed."Cruz Azul top the table after 10 matches in the 18-team league with 22 points, just ahead of Leon.