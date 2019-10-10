UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Mayor Tied To Truck, Dragged Through Street In Protest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:11 AM

Mexican mayor tied to truck, dragged through street in protest

Las Margaritas, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Angry farmers stormed a city hall in southern Mexico, seized the mayor and dragged him through town from the back of a pickup truck in protest, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday when dozens of members of the Tojolabal indigenous community armed with clubs broke into the mayor's office in the town of Las Margaritas in the state of Chiapas.

Witnesses told investigators they tied up the mayor, Jorge Luis Escandon, pushed him outside and tied him to the back of a pickup.

They then dragged him several dozen meters (yards) down the street, before police and public employees intervened and freed Escandon, who survived without major injury.

The mayor accused his attackers of trying to extort him.

"Around 50 or 60 people came in three pickup trucks, armed with clubs and looking to kidnap city officials to extort us and get what they've always wanted: to be given money," he told AFP.

"They started struggling, carrying me, tied up one foot and dragged me out of my office to the street," he said.

State prosecutor Jorge Luis Llaven said the attackers were demanding more public resources, including direct cash transfers, for their rural community, Santa Rita El Invernadero.

Leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has introduced a policy of providing public assistance in the form of cash payments to beneficiaries, in order to stem corruption by cutting out bureaucratic middlemen.

Eleven people were arrested and a dozen injured in the melee. Chiapas state police were also sent to help restore order in Las Margaritas, a town of 20,000 people near Mexico's border with Guatemala.

This is not the first time farmers from Santa Rita El Invernadero have staged a violent protest. Four months ago they vandalized the town hall, demanding that Escandon fulfill promises he had made during the 2018 campaign.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Protest Police Guatemala Santa Rita Mexico Money Border 2018 From

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

6 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

6 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

7 hours ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

7 hours ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.