Mexican Men Confront Machismo Culture In Therapy To Combat Violence Against Women

Fri 06th March 2020

Mexico City, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :In an improvised therapy room in a large house in the center of Mexico City, a group of men aged between 20 and 70 close their eyes, inhale and exhale.

Each places his hand on his heart and -- in a moment of honest reflection -- takes time to think about the violence he inflicted on women and the consequences of those actions.

"I'm Jaime. This week I committed verbal and emotional violence against my partner. I'm here to help and be helped," said a 63-year-old before a dozen other men replied in unison: "I will help you." Mexico is suffering from a femicide crisis, with 10 women murdered every day, and increasingly men are questioning the prevalent male chauvinism -- or machismo -- deeply entrenched in society.

"I've never been physically violent with a woman, but yes I've done it in other forms: emotionally, verbally and sexually because several times I was unfaithful," said Jaime, who withheld his surname to protect his family.

"I recognize that and I want to change."Jaime approached Gendes, a gender and development center, a couple of years ago on his partner's advice as they struggled with relationship problems.

Founded in 2009, Gendes conducts studies about social inequality and supports activism in a bid to rehabilitate male chauvinists.

