UrduPoint.com

Mexican 'mini-republic' Votes In Prelude To Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Mexican 'mini-republic' votes in prelude to presidential election

Los Reyes, Mexico, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sara Esquivel gets up before dawn to arrive at work in Mexico City on time. She travels by crowded public transport, afraid of being robbed, but she has no choice.

It is a daily struggle to survive in her neighborhood of Los Reyes La Paz in the sprawling State of Mexico, home to 16.9 million people who will elect a new governor on Sunday.

The vote is a test of the popularity of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party ahead of presidential elections next year.

It takes two hours by bus and subway to reach the mansions and skyscrapers of the capital from Esquivel's corner of the country's most populous state, but good jobs are scarce closer to home.

"I had to travel further to work because there are expenses in this house. I had to support three children, pay the rent, the electricity, the telephone," the 54-year-old cleaner told AFP.

In Los Reyes and similar districts, a store employee earns about 800 pesos ($45) a week, so every day thousands of people commute to the capital where they can earn double that.

The State of Mexico is in many ways a microcosm of the country: half of its population lives in poverty.

Many of its residents lack basic services, even though they sometimes live alongside wealthy areas replete with luxurious homes that illustrate the glaring wealth inequalities of the Mexico City metropolitan area.

On Sunday, Delfina Gomez, a former teacher affiliated with Lopez Obrador's Morena party, hopes to win the governorship of the State of Mexico.

A victory for Gomez would end nine decades of dominance of the State of Mexico by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled the country for more than 70 years until 2000.

Now it is Morena that is tightening its grip across the country.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Vote Rent La Paz Reyes Mexico City Mexico Sunday From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2023

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

8 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

9 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.