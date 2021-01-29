UrduPoint.com
Mexican Open To Allow Limited Number Of Fans

Fri 29th January 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Mexican Open in March under strict health protocols, organizers said on Friday.

The ATP 500 event will be played on hard courts at the Fairmont Acapulco Princess resort from March 15 to 20.

"The event will be run with [an arena] capacity of 30 percent," tournament director Raul Zurutuza said in a video posted on social media.

"If the conditions improve we could release more tickets but right now 30 percent capacity is what has been approved by the government and we, as organizers, we are very happy with that."The main court at the venue on Mexico's Pacific coast has a capacity to seat 7,000 spectators.

Zurutuza said health and safety measures include temperature checks for all spectators, mandatory distancing and sanitization of all facilities.

