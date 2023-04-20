UrduPoint.com

Mexican Poet Octavio Paz's Legacy On Display 25 Years After Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Mexican poet Octavio Paz's legacy on display 25 years after death

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A quarter century after his death, the cultural legacy of Mexican literary giant Octavio Paz is going on display at the poet's former home in Mexico City.

The museum, which opened on March 31, showcases books, documents, works of art and personal items that belonged to Paz, who died on April 19, 1998, aged 84.

The collection is housed in the 17th-century mansion where the 1990 Nobel literature laureate lived with his second wife, the French artist Marie Jose Tramini.

Not all of the items are yet on display, due to an ongoing legal process surrounding the assets left in the possession of Tramini, who died in 2018 without leaving a will.

When the rest of the collection is unveiled to the public will depend on how the legal procedures progress, Leticia Luna, director of the Casa Marie Jose and Octavio Paz museum, told AFP.

In 1997, the Mexican government created the Octavio Paz Foundation to preserve and share his work.

But his death the following year and differences with his widow complicated the administration of the estate, to the point that the foundation disappeared in 2003.

After Tramini's death, a group of intellectuals led by the French-born Mexican writer Elena Poniatowska asked for Paz's legacy to be declared a national heritage.

The museum, located in the northwest of the capital, initially has seven rooms open to visitors.

Five exhibits the furniture and possessions of the couple and two contain objects from Tramini's studio.

Paz, an essayist, poet, translator, and diplomat, published more than 60 books.

At the age of 19, the budding author released his first book of poetry -- "Luna Silvestre" or "Forest Moon." He was best known in the English-speaking world for his 1950 book-length essay "The Labyrinth of Solitude," an explanation of Mexico's national character.

Described by Peruvian novelist Mario Vargas Llosa as "one of the great figures of our time," Paz's work has been translated into more than 30 languages.

Poniatowska had nurtured a close friendship with Paz since she was in her 20s.

"He provoked great love and sympathy," she told AFP in an interview.

"He liked to talk, discuss and was a born teacher, extraordinary," added Poniatowska, who was on Wednesday awarded Mexico's highest honour, the Belisario Dominguez Medal, by the Senate.

In his youth, Paz supported liberalism and Marxism but later condemned socialist regimes.

In 1968, he resigned from his position as ambassador to India in disgust over the massacre of protesting students in Mexico City in 1968.

"Mexico has lost its greatest thinker and poet," the country's then-president Ernesto Zedillo said following his death.

Related Topics

India Senate Century World Died Wife Leticia Mexico City Progress Mexico March April 2018 All From Government Share Best Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

1 hour ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

10 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.