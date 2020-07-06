UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Police Arrest 3 Over Rehab Center Attack That Left 27 Dead

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Mexican police arrest 3 over rehab center attack that left 27 dead

Mexico City, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexican police have arrested three men over a bloody gun attack on a drug rehabilitation center that left 27 people dead, the local prosecutor's office said Sunday.

Gunmen burst into the center in the city of Irapuato in the central Guanajuato state on Wednesday, forcing victims "onto the ground and shot them", authorities said.

The suspects were captured in a swoop by special forces, the prosecutor's office said on Twitter, calling the incident a "heinous crime." Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has condemned the attack -- the deadliest of its kind this year in the country. The original death toll was 24, but three of those who were injured have since died.

The president called on the Guanajuato government, which is in opposition hands, to investigate whether the violence could be partly due to "conspiracy" between local authorities and criminal gangs.

According to local media, the attack was part of an ongoing battle between rival cartels.

The presence of large-scale energy infrastructure in Guanajuato has attracted gangs such as the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which deals in stolen fuel and is battling the powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel for control of the lucrative trade.

On June 21, authorities said they had captured 26 suspected members of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which responded by setting up blockades of burning vehicles in three cities.

Several days earlier six members of one family, including a minor, had been murdered in the city of Celaya, one of those where the gang set up roadblocks.

Wednesday's attack was the second-most lethal assault since Lopez Obrador came to power in December 2018, after 28 people were killed at a bar in the eastern state of Veracruz last August.

Since December 2006 when the then-government launched a military operation against drug trafficking gangs, more than 290,000 people have been murdered, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Twitter Vehicles Died Santa Rosa Irapuato Celaya Guanajuato Veracruz Lima Mexico June August December Criminals Sunday 2018 Family Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB court once again postpones Zardari’s indictm ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

12 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.