UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Police Protest President's National Guard Plan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Mexican police protest president's National Guard plan

Mexico City, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Federal police blocked roads and protested in Mexico City Wednesday against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to merge them into his new National Guard.

The leftist leader is launching the new security force in a bid to fight violent crime fueled by drug trafficking and also curb chronic corruption in the police.

But officers accused the government of planning to cut their pay, and said the president was violating the constitution by putting them under military command.

A huge crowd of angry police gathered outside the capital city's command center in a pre-dawn protest that lasted well into the day. At one point, officers blocked two key roads and briefly seized a toll plaza at the edge of the city.

They vowed to continue the protest Thursday with a nationwide strike.

Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter that the police are engaging in "mutiny," but it is not justified because "no police officer is being fired." He said that the unease is because some federal police will be unable to join the National Guard since "they do not have acceptable behavior" or have health problems, although he said that they will be given other jobs.

At a news conference, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo assured the police that "absolutely none of your rights will be violated," and that pay, benefits, seniority and rank would be respected under the National Guard.

None of this convinced the protesters.

"It's just another lie," said Luis Javier Sanchez, 31, of the police special forces division.

"They want to get rid of the federal police and replace it with a militarized National Guard," he told AFP.

Lopez Obrador officially launched the National Guard Sunday with a total of 70,000 members -- expected to rise to 150,000 members in the coming months, largely drawn from the existing police and military.

The president has come under fire for naming a recently retired general to lead the new force, despite promising it would have a civilian command structure.

He has also faced criticism for his decision to deploy more than 20,000 National Guardsmen to secure Mexico's borders under a deal with the United States to curb migration -- even though stopping migrants was not part of its original mission.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Protest Police Twitter Mexico City Lead United States Mexico Sunday From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.