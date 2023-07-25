Mexican port on the front line of US battle against fentanyl

Manzanillo, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Mexico's Pacific port city of Manzanillo is on the front line of the fight against fentanyl -- a drug blamed for tens of thousands of deaths in the United States.

Since last year, agents at the port have been tasked with finding and seizing precursor chemicals used in the production of the synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.

This on top of the methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana they were already on the lookout for among the 3.5 million ship containers that pass through Manzanillo every year.

"It's not that (seizures of precursor chemicals) didn't happen before. Before 2022 they weren't regulated," Captain Luis Martinez of the Mexican navy in charge of drug searches told AFP on a recent tour of the port.

Under a new law passed last year by Congress, a search alert is in place at the port for certain chemicals that can be used in the production of fentanyl -- the leading cause of deaths among Americans aged 18 to 49 years.

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses in the United States rose from 69,000 in 2020 to 110,000 in 2022, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.