UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Admits Fainting Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Mexican president admits fainting due to COVID-19

MEXICOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Mexico's president acknowledged Wednesday that he had briefly fainted over the weekend due to coronavirus.

"It was like I fell asleep. I didn't lose consciousness, but I did briefly faint, because of low blood pressure," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a videotaped chat from the National Palace in Mexico City.

He said he fainted during a meeting on the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday, when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Local media reported that Obrador felt faint Sunday morning and had to cancel a tour, something his presidential spokesman denied at the time.

Obrador, 69, who caught COVID-19 twice since 2021, had a heart attack in 2013.

Last year, Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization at a military hospital.

Related Topics

Attack Mexico City Sunday Media From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

18 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

33 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.