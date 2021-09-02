UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Aims To Reverse Energy Liberalization

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Mexican president aims to reverse energy liberalization

Mexico City, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he would propose constitutional reforms to reverse the effects of privatization in the electricity sector.

The leftist leader said in a state of the nation address that he would present the proposals to Congress this month "to repair the serious damage caused by privatization." He said liberalization had favored private companies to the detriment of the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission.

Lopez Obrador's efforts to boost the state's role in the energy sector have been met with concern among investors and foreign governments, including in the United States.

Electricity reforms passed by lawmakers in March were blocked by a judge to the relief of environmentalists, who saw them as a major setback to efforts to switch to renewable energy.

Lopez Obrador said his government was working to modernize hydroelectric plants to reduce the use of fossil fuels and to improve refineries to avoid the need for gasoline imports.

He argues that the reforms are needed to prevent power prices from increasing.

Related Topics

Electricity United States March Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

30 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

1 hour ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

1 hour ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

2 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.