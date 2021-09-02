Mexican president aims to reverse energy liberalization

Mexico City, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he would propose constitutional reforms to reverse the effects of privatization in the electricity sector.

The leftist leader said in a state of the nation address that he would present the proposals to Congress this month "to repair the serious damage caused by privatization." He said liberalization had favored private companies to the detriment of the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission.

Lopez Obrador's efforts to boost the state's role in the energy sector have been met with concern among investors and foreign governments, including in the United States.

Electricity reforms passed by lawmakers in March were blocked by a judge to the relief of environmentalists, who saw them as a major setback to efforts to switch to renewable energy.

Lopez Obrador said his government was working to modernize hydroelectric plants to reduce the use of fossil fuels and to improve refineries to avoid the need for gasoline imports.

He argues that the reforms are needed to prevent power prices from increasing.