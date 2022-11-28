UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Celebrates 4th Year As President With Massive Demonstration

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Mexican president celebrates 4th year as president with massive demonstration

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador mobilized over a million supporters Sunday in the capital Mexico City for a massive ceremony celebrating his four years in office, according to an official.

The event drew 1.2 million people, said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Several avenues of the city were completely closed, transforming entire streets into parking lots for buses carrying supporters of Lopez Obrador from other states to the demonstration.

The march, announced by Lopez Obrador on Nov. 16, took place on the city's main avenue, Paseo de la Reforma, where supporters of the 69-year-old president marched alongside him on his way to the city's main square, El Zocalo.

Accompanied by Sheinbaum, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Lopez Obrador walked over five hours through a vigorous crowd to the main event at El Zocalo, where he gave his fourth presidential briefing.

During the briefing, the president, commonly known as Amlo, shared his administration's accomplishments, focusing on his social welfare programs, which, according to him, have benefited 85% of the poorest Mexican families.

On economic issues, he celebrated that during his administration, the minimum wage has increased by 62% from $4.50 to $8.90, 1,264,931 jobs have been created and annual economic growth of 3.5% had been achieved.

He also championed foreign investment, in which over $32 billion was amassed in the first nine months of this year, a 29% increase compared to last year, and praised Mexico's commercial relationship with US President Joe Biden's administration.

Finally, Lopez Obrador pondered over how to label his form of economic and social administration.

"My proposal would be to call it 'Mexican humanism,'" he said.

