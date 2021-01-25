UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Lopez Obrador Says He Has Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Mexican president Lopez Obrador says he has Covid-19

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms are mild and he feels optimistic.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.

"As always, I am optimistic," added the leftwing populist, who is rarely seen wearing a mask in public and has kept up most of his activities during the pandemic.

Lopez Obrador said that he would continue to work from the presidential palace and delegated the interior ministry to represent him this week at his daily news conference.

He has previously had heart problems that required him to be admitted to a private hospital in 2013, and has also suffered from hypertension.

Lopez Obrador joins other world leaders including former US president Donald Trump, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and British prime minister Boris Johnson, among others, who have caught the virus.

Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150,000 deaths -- the world's fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections, and non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Social Media Trump Alert Brazil United States Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

10 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

11 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

13 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

13 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.