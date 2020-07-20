UrduPoint.com
Mexican President Mourns 39,000 Virus Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Mexican president mourns 39,000 virus dead

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexican president Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday vowed to improve health standards in the nation, which has the fourth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, as the number of fatalities rose to nearly 39,000.

"We want to remember those who died from the COVID-19 pandemic, and send a loving, fraternal hug to their relatives, to their friends," Lopez Obrador said in a video released on social media.

Mexico, with 127 million inhabitants, had recorded 38,888 deaths from the new coronavirus, according to health authorities on Saturday, with additional suspected coronavirus deaths lifting the total to more than 40,000.

Mexico has the second-highest death toll in Latin America after Brazil, which has 78,772 deaths.

