UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Rejects Comparison Of Virus Death Toll With France, Spain

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Mexican president rejects comparison of virus death toll with France, Spain

Mexico City, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused Sunday to compare coronavirus death tolls with European states after the Latin American nation became the fifth hardest-hit country by the pandemic.

Mexico has recorded 30,639 deaths out of 256,848 infections, according to the health ministry.

On Saturday it surpassed France as the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities after moving ahead of Spain on Wednesday.

"The population of Spain and France is smaller than that of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said in a video message posted on YouTube.

"For every one who has died in our country, three have died in Spain. We cannot compare this," he said.

The leftist leader criticized news outlets for highlighting the comparison.

In the Americas, the current epicenter of the pandemic, Mexico, with its 127 million residents, is the third-most affected country after the US and Brazil.

Spain has a population of 47 million, and France 67 million.

At the end of May, Hugo Lopez Gatell, the deputy health minister in charge of the fight against the pandemic, told AFP that if containment measures were not taken, the number of deaths could rise to about 30,000.

Mexico City, the capital, is the urban center worst hit by the disease -- but that has not prevented municipal authorities from starting a partial economic reopening since the beginning of July.

Related Topics

France Died Spain Brazil Mexico May July Sunday YouTube From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

10 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

10 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.