UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Says He Has Covid-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Mexican president says he has Covid-19

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild and he felt optimistic.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.

"As always, I am optimistic. We will come through this together," he said.

The leftwing populist is rarely seen wearing a face mask in public, including at his daily news conference, and has kept up most of his activities during the pandemic.

"I'll put on a mask. You know when? When there's no corruption," he said in July.

Lopez Obrador has continued his travels to different parts of the country and on Friday visited the northern state of San Luis Potosi.

He was criticized for being slow to impose a lockdown at the start of the pandemic and for continuing to hold rallies and greet supporters with handshakes and hugs.

Lopez Obrador suffered a heart attack in 2013 and underwent angioplasty. He also suffers from hypertension -- a risk factor for Covid-19.

He joins other world leaders including former US president Donald Trump, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and British prime minister Boris Johnson, among others, who have caught the virus.

Lopez Obrador said that he would work from the presidential palace this week and delegated Interior Minister Olga Sanchez to represent him at his daily news conference.

He also said that he would take part in a telephone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday about the possibility of Mexico acquiring the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

- Maximum alert - Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150,000 deaths -- the world's fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections. Non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

Lopez Obrador came to power on December 1, 2018, promising to "transform" the country after sweeping aside the two political parties that had ruled for decades.

The former Mexico City mayor and self-styled anti-corruption crusader has faced calls to resign over his handling of the pandemic but still enjoys solid approval ratings.

The Latin American nation began a mass immunization program on December 24 using the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

It has also authorized the shot developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The first vaccinations were given to frontline health workers, and Lopez Obrador said that he would wait until March when people over the age of 65 are scheduled to be immunized.

Related Topics

India Attack Corruption Prime Minister World Russia Interior Minister Drugs Social Media German Trump Alert San Luis Potosi Mexico City Vladimir Putin Oxford Brazil United States Mexico March July December Sunday 2018 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

10 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

11 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

13 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

13 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.