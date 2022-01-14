UrduPoint.com

Mexican President Says Pandemic 'on Way Out' Despite Record Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain.

Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza.

However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks." "I consider it quite encouraging to be able to verify firsthand that this variant of Covid does not have the lethality, the danger of the previous variant," Delta, said Lopez Obrador.

On Wednesday the UN health agency insisted there should be no surrender to Omicron, which is more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta variant, and dismissed the notion that it could be a welcome conduit to ending the pandemic.

Mexico's 68-year-old president, who was accused of downplaying the risks of the virus early in the crisis, overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.

He has since received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as a booster.

AstraZeneca has said that a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine "significantly" lifted antibody levels against the Omicron strain in a laboratory study.

Mexico's official Covid-19 death toll of more than 300,000 is the fifth-highest in the world, although daily fatalities are now far lower than the peaks of previous waves.

On Wednesday, the country counted a record of 44,187 new cases in one day, according to official figures.

The country of 126 million people has reported a total of more than 4.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The real figure is believed to be much higher due to the low level of testing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Social Media Influenza From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

36 minutes ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

9 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

9 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.