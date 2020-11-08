Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden

Mexico City, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that it was too soon to congratulate Joe Biden and he would wait for "all legal issues" in the US election to be resolved.

"We don't want to be imprudent. We don't want to act lightly and we want to respect people's self-determination and rights," Lopez Obrador, who has had good relations with Trump, told reporters.