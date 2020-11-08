UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Says Too Soon To Congratulate Biden

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Mexican president says too soon to congratulate Biden

Mexico City, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that it was too soon to congratulate Joe Biden and he would wait for "all legal issues" in the US election to be resolved.

"We don't want to be imprudent. We don't want to act lightly and we want to respect people's self-determination and rights," Lopez Obrador, who has had good relations with Trump, told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Trump All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

9 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

9 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

9 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

9 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.