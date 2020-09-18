UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President Seeks To Avoid Row After Trump Drug Warning

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mexican president seeks to avoid row after Trump drug warning

Mexico City, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he wanted to avoid a "confrontation" with the United States after President Donald Trump issued a new warning over drug trafficking.

In a memorandum published Wednesday, Trump welcomed "signs of progress" by Mexico such as extraditions of traffickers, but said that "more must be done" to tackle the drug cartels.

"Unless the Mexican government demonstrates substantial progress in the coming year backed by verifiable data, Mexico will be at serious risk of being found to have failed demonstrably to uphold its international drug control commitments," he warned.

Trump made a similar threat last year to designate Mexico as having failed to uphold those commitments, which could have repercussions in areas such as financial aid.

Lopez Obrador said while there were certain things in the annual assessment that his government did not accept, he had asked Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to respond with "love and peace." Noting that Trump was in campaign mode ahead of the November 3 election, he said: "We have a very good relationship with the government of the United States and we are not going to fall into any confrontation."According to the White House memorandum, Mexico is the source of almost all heroin and methamphetamine seized in the United States, and a transit route for most of the cocaine.

Lopez Obrador has sought to maintain good relations with Trump despite the US leader's anti-Mexico rhetoric, and chose the United States for his first foreign visit after taking office.

Related Topics

Election White House Visit Trump Progress United States Mexico November All Government Love

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

21 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

1 hour ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

50 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

1 hour ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

1 hour ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.