Mexican president under pressure over priest murders

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The murders of two priests this week in Mexico have put President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the defensive over his government's failure to significantly reduce violent crime.

Lopez Obrador hit back at his critics on Thursday, days after Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquin Mora, 81, were gunned down trying to protect a man seeking refuge in a church in the northern state of Chihuahua.

"We're not going to change the strategy. Let them continue with their smear campaigns," the leftist leader told reporters.

Lopez Obrador has championed a "hugs not bullets" strategy to tackle violent crime at its roots by fighting poverty and inequality with social programmes, rather than with the army.

The murder on Monday of the two Jesuit priests as well as the man seeking sanctuary -- tour guide Pedro Palma -- sparked shock and dismay, including from the United Nations and Pope Francis.

There was also strong criticism from opponents of the government, including former right-wing president Felipe Calderon.

"Whoever commits a crime knows that a hug awaits him and not punishment," Calderon tweeted.

More than 340,000 people have been killed in a spiral of violence since 2006, when Calderon deployed the army to fight drug cartels with US military support.

About 30 priests have been among the victims over the past decade, according to the Centro Catolico Multimedial, a Catholic organization.