Mexican 'professional protester' has outfit for every cause

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Some fashionistas pride themselves on having an outfit for every occasion. Julia Klug, a Mexican activist and veteran protester, prides herself on having an outfit for every demonstration.

Whether dressed up as a pig, priest, president or the pope, Klug has been a staple of Mexico City protests for more than two decades, bringing a splash of color to her chosen causes with her collection of hundreds of disguises.

Klug, 65, does not shy from wearing her costumes to even the most serious of protests.

Earlier this month, she donned a Donald Trump mask and an American flag suit for a protest outside the US embassy -- where she pretended to mow down fellow demonstrators with a toy rifle, in protest at the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 22 people, including eight Mexicans.

"I use my own body to create every kind of image you can imagine, in order to get people's attention," she told AFP.

Klug considers herself "a citizen committed to justice," she said during a tour of what she calls her "museum": the large room where she keeps her massive collection of costumes.