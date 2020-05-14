UrduPoint.com
Mexican Tainted Alcohol Death Toll Rises To 42

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Mexican tainted alcohol death toll rises to 42

Puebla, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :At least 42 people died after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico's central Puebla state, officials said.

Eleven others were fighting for their lives after attending the service in Chinconcuatla, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of Mexico City, according to a Wednesday statement from the local government.

Dozens of people were rushed to hospitals on Tuesday, vomiting and suffering headaches after drinking the tainted beverages.

Authorities said the coronavirus epidemic had led to shortages of beer and other alcoholic drinks, leading to the consumption of dangerous adulterated liquor.

Last month, 21 people died in the western state of Jalisco after drinking tainted alcohol.

