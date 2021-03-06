UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Wave Of Political Violence Claims More Victims

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mexican wave of political violence claims more victims

Mexico City, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Two mayoral candidates have been murdered on the same day in Mexico, their party said -- the latest victims of a spike in political violence ahead of elections scheduled for June.

Yuriel Gonzalez, who was vying for office in the Nuevo Casas Grandes municipality in Chihuahua state, was killed on Thursday night, an official of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Dominguez, said.

He called for a "swift investigation" into the murder.

The killing took place hours after another PRI mayoral hopeful, Jose Melquiades Vazquez, was shot dead in the eastern state of Veracruz, the scene of a deadly turf war between rival drug cartels.

The murders came despite a pledge by the government on Thursday to boost security for candidates ahead of the June 6 national, regional and local polls.

Politicians in the Latin American nation, particularly at the local level, often fall victim to violence connected to corruption and the multi-billion-dollar narcotics trade.

The government said on Thursday that at least 64 politicians had been murdered since September.

According to the consulting firm Etellekt, 153 politicians were murdered during a particularly bloody campaign for the 2018 elections, and 90 percent of the crimes remain unpunished.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Corruption Nuevo Casas Grandes Chihuahua Veracruz Same Mexico June September 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

42 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

42 minutes ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

28 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

28 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

28 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.