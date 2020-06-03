UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican Zoo Saves Animals Endangered By Virus Crisis

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Mexican zoo saves animals endangered by virus crisis

Culiacán, Mexico, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Kira, a two and a half year-old tiger, arrived at a zoo in Mexico's northeast in April after her owner could no longer feed her due to the coronavirus-induced economic collapse.

The imposing 130-kilogram tigress was sedated and transported in a cage by truck to her new home in Culiacan zoo in Sinaloa state.

Her owner had responded to a campaign by Mexico's Association of Zoos, Nurseries and Aquariums (AZCARM) to avoid abandoning wild animals during the lockdown.

"Abandonment happens when people can't cope with their animals any more, and in this pandemic, faced with the lack of economic resources and places to keep them, they prefer to get rid of them," AZCARM president Ernesto Zazueta told AFP.

Alongside the big cat, the Culiacan zoo also welcomed during the lockdown a python, a baby manatee and 14 green macaws, as well as 49 deer rescued from a sugar mill in Tabasco.

