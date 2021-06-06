UrduPoint.com
Mexicans Head To Polls In Consequential Midterms

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Mexicans head to polls in consequential midterms

METEPEC, Mexico , 6 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :- Mexico will hold what is being called the most consequential election in its history on Sunday.

Mexicans will cast votes to determine 500 lawmakers that constitute the entirety of the lower house.

In 15 of 32 states, governors will be elected. And, more than 20,000 local positions will be designated.

The midterms will reshape the political map that has reigned for the past three years and will define the remaining years in office of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

More than 93 million citizens are eligible to vote, an increase of 4 million from the previous elections in 2018, where the number of registered voters was 89 million.

According to polling service, Occulus, Lopez Obrador's MORENA ruling party, leads in pre-vote polls with 41% amongst Mexicans.

On a state level, MORENA is expected to win nine of 15 state governments and maintain the majority in the lower house, where it has more than 60% of the seats.

The opposition group in second is an alliance between the biggest political projects in the country that have previously governed Mexico – the PRI party and PAN -- a coalition created to get voters opposed to the MORENA administration.

