Mexicans vote whether president should stay or go

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Mexicans will vote Sunday in a divisive national referendum championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on whether he should step down or complete his six-year term.

While recall elections in other countries tend to be initiated by political opponents, Mexico's vote is the brainchild of Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent.

The 68-year-old president, who was elected in 2018, and other supporters of the referendum -- the first of its kind in Mexico -- say it is a way of increasing democratic accountability.

"Now we have the chance to change what's not right. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the people, ended up serving other interests," Benigno Gasca, a 57-year-old mathematician and musician, told AFP.

But critics see it as an expensive propaganda exercise and an unnecessary distraction from the many challenges facing the country, including drug-related violence, poverty and the rising cost of living.

"It's a useless exercise -- money thrown away," said Laura Gonzalez, a 62-year-old retired teacher.

Experts say turnout is likely to be well below the 40-percent level needed for the vote to be legally binding.

Opposition parties have urged Mexicans to abstain from voting in what they call a "populist exercise."