Mexico Announces COVID-19 Protocols To Resume In-person Classes
Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:50 PM
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:- The Mexican government announced on Friday health protocols to protect against COVID-19 with a view of resuming in-person classes on Aug. 30.
During a press conference, Minister of Public education Delfina Gomez presented a list of measures amid the "imminent" return to the classroom after a 16-month suspension due to the pandemic.
"It is a priority for children to return (to school) ... we already see major problems of violence, obesity and stress," said the official.
The recommendations include the integration of participatory school committees; the installment of air filters in homes, schools and classrooms; mask use at all times, hand washing with soap and water, and antibacterial gel use, along with more parent support and involvement.