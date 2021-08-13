UrduPoint.com

Mexico Announces COVID-19 Protocols To Resume In-person Classes

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Mexico announces COVID-19 protocols to resume in-person classes

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:- The Mexican government announced on Friday health protocols to protect against COVID-19 with a view of resuming in-person classes on Aug. 30.

During a press conference, Minister of Public education Delfina Gomez presented a list of measures amid the "imminent" return to the classroom after a 16-month suspension due to the pandemic.

"It is a priority for children to return (to school) ... we already see major problems of violence, obesity and stress," said the official.

The recommendations include the integration of participatory school committees; the installment of air filters in homes, schools and classrooms; mask use at all times, hand washing with soap and water, and antibacterial gel use, along with more parent support and involvement.

Related Topics

Education Water Georgian Lari All Government

Recent Stories

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

20 minutes ago
 Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor ..

Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

6 minutes ago
 Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under ..

Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under current wave

6 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

16 minutes ago
 Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC ..

Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC

16 minutes ago
 Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in ..

Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in July 2021

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.