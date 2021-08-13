Mexico announces COVID-19 protocols to resume in-person classes

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:- The Mexican government announced on Friday health protocols to protect against COVID-19 with a view of resuming in-person classes on Aug. 30.

During a press conference, Minister of Public education Delfina Gomez presented a list of measures amid the "imminent" return to the classroom after a 16-month suspension due to the pandemic.

"It is a priority for children to return (to school) ... we already see major problems of violence, obesity and stress," said the official.

The recommendations include the integration of participatory school committees; the installment of air filters in homes, schools and classrooms; mask use at all times, hand washing with soap and water, and antibacterial gel use, along with more parent support and involvement.