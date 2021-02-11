Mexico approves Chinese Covid vaccines CanSino and CoronaVac: govt

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexican regulators gave emergency approval Wednesday to the Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines CanSino Biologics and CoronaVac.

The approval was announced by deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell as Mexico struggles to manage the pandemic.

Mexico has officially registered around 170,000 deaths from Covid-19 -- the world's third highest toll -- and nearly two million known cases.