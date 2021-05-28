UrduPoint.com
Mexico Arrests Alleged Romanian Gangster

Fri 28th May 2021

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Mexican authorities on Thursday arrested an alleged Romanian gang leader accused of multimillion-dollar credit card fraud, following an extradition request from his country, prosecutors said.

Florian Tudor, who was detained in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, is wanted by Romania on charges of "organized crime, extortion and attempted aggravated homicide," the Attorney General's Office said.

According to Mexican media, he is suspected of leading a group of Romanians that clone credit cards.

The gang is accused of stealing about $7.5 million in a single day in 2017, the Milenio newspaper said, citing sources close to the investigation.

Tudor's lawyer and an agent of the public prosecutor's office were also arrested after they tried to prevent his capture, the authorities said.

No charges have been filed against Tudor in Mexico, although his finances are being investigated, according to the authorities.

