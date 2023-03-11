UrduPoint.com

Mexico Arrests Five In Kidnapping And Killing Of Americans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Mexico arrests five in kidnapping and killing of Americans

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Mexican authorities have arrested five people on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of four US citizens, two of whom were killed, officials said Friday.

The prosecutor of Tamaulipas state, where the crime happened, said on Twitter that a warrant had been executed for five people for the crimes of kidnapping and homicide.

They are the same five men who were left with their hands tied on a street by alleged members of the Gulf Cartel, a source in the prosecutor's office told the AFP.

On Thursday, local media published a statement purportedly from the Gulf Cartel that said the group "apologizes" for the incident.

It said that the group had decided to hand the perpetrators over to authorities because they acted without the authorization of their cartel bosses.

The four abductees were snatched at gunpoint after crossing the border into crime-plagued Tamaulipas state on Friday, apparently so one could have cosmetic surgery.

Two survivors, one of whom suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, were returned to the United States on Tuesday via a land border crossing, hours after they were rescued.

The bodies of the two dead Americans were repatriated on Thursday, authorities said.

Mexican authorities believe drug traffickers mistook them for rivals and shot at them when they tried to escape.

A Mexican bystander was also killed in the gunfire.

The prosecutor's office previously reported the arrest of another suspect who was caught guarding the captives.

Related Topics

Dead Kidnapping Twitter Same United States Border Media From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.