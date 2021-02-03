UrduPoint.com
Mexico Authorizes Russia's Sputnik V Virus Vaccine

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Mexico City, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mexico's health regulator on Tuesday approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the government announced, following the release of positive trial results.

Regulatory agency Cofepris "has just granted authorization for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine," deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference.

